Cross-LoC firing in Uri causes panic

BARAMULLA: Troops of India and Pakistan on Monday afternoon exchanged light to heavy gunfire and targeted posts of each other in Hajipeer village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. “Around 4:30 pm, the armies targeted the posts of each other due to which panic gripped in several villages. Most of the people ran towards safer places in Churanda, Tilawari, Silikote, Balkote, Thajal and in other villages of sector,” Churanda village head Lal din Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.

