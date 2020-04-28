CPJ, media advocacy groups urge PM Modi among others to release jailed journalists

Srinagar: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) along with 73 media and rights groups have called on Asian state heads to release jailed journalists in their respective countries in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a joint communique addressed to the leaders including Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, Chinese President, Xi Jinping, Pakistan PM, Imran Khan, State Counsellor of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi among several other state heads, the CPJ and the media and rights groups said that a “staggering number of these imprisoned journalists are held in jails across the Asian continent”.
According to CPJ’s most recent annual prison census conducted on December 1, 2019, there were at least 63 journalists in prisons in Asia, including 48 in China, 12 in Vietnam, two in India, and one in Myanmar.
Although at least five journalists have been released as of March 31 including four in China and one in Vietnam according to CPJ research, the committee said that at least five more journalists have been arrested since December 1, including Sovann Rithy in Cambodia, Chen Jiaping in China, Gautam Navlakha in India, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in Pakistan, and Frenchiemae Cumpio in the Philippines.
The CPJ on March 30, began a campaign called #FreeThePress, launching a petition and publishing an open letter to world leaders urging the immediate release of all journalists imprisoned for their work.
Now, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee has reiterated that call to the Asian state heads to release the jailed journalists.
The joint statement of the CPJ nad the rights bodies said that Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantees everyone the right to freedom of opinion and expression without interference and the right to seek, receive, and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.
It also quoted the World Health Organization saying that people deprived of their liberty, and those living or working in enclosed environments in their close proximity, are likely to be more vulnerable to the COVID-19 disease than the general population.
For journalists jailed in countries affected by the virus, “freedom is now a matter of life and death”, it said adding that imprisoned journalists have no control over their surroundings, cannot choose to isolate, and are often denied necessary medical care.
The statement alleged that many of the journalists had been held in detention without trial for lengthy periods and are suffering from ill health exacerbated by underlying health conditions and overcrowded prisons, where they have contracted malaria, tuberculosis, and other diseases.
The CPJ and the rights bodies have urged the Asian state heads to release every jailed journalist in their respective countries and to protect the free press and the free flow of information at this crucial time.
“Journalism must not carry a death sentence,” it noted.
