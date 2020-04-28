Bring back stranded locals back: Chowdhary Zulfkar

RAJOURI: Former Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali urged the J&K administration that all the residents of J&K including students, traders and labourers who have been stuck in different places across India should be brought back to their homes. He said that stranded residents are facing hardships due to ongoing lockdown. Zulfkar said that government should consider arranging special transport to bring these people back on the pattern of Uttar Pradesh by following all protocols.

