8th Covid-19 death in J&K, 80-yr-old Srinagar woman dies at CD Hospital

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed eight Covid-19 death on Tuesday after an elderly woman died at Chest Diseases Hospital, officials said.

They said the 80-year-old woman of Rainawari Srinagar was admitted to CD Hospital on Monday after tested positive for Covid-19 there.

“She breathed her last this evening after her condition deteriorated. She was having other Co-morbidities including hypertension and diabetes,” said Dr Saleem Khan, Nodal Officer at GMC Srinagar.

