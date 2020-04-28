80-year-old woman from Srinagar dies, becomes eight Covid-19 victim 

Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed one more Covid-19 death on Tuesday after an elderly woman from Srinagar passed away at Chest Diseases Hospital after being recorded positive for the new virus a day ago.

Head of the Department Chest Medicine, Dr Naveed Shah told Kashmir Reader that 80-year-old woman, a resident of Rainawari in Srinagar died at the isolation ward of Chest Diseases Hospital on Tuesday evening after her condition deteriorated following the Covid-19 infection.

“The woman was admitted to CD Hospital on Monday after shifted from SMHS Hospital following her positive Covid-19 test reports,” he said.

“She was admitted to the Hospital with Co-morbidities including hypertension and diabetes. Doctors at SMHS suspected her of having the Covid-19 infection so they sent her swab sample to us. We found it positive on Monday so she was shifted immediately,” said Dr Shah.

“Her two sons who accompanied her to the hospital have been sent to the isolation ward as they were in close contact with the deceased,” he said.

J&K has reported eight deaths so far, seven from Kashmir and one from Jammu while 164 persons have recovered from the disease till Monday.

On Tuesday, twenty more persons tested positive for novel Coronavirus in Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 566 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, 14 among the new Coronavirus, patients are from south Kashmir while the remaining six belong to north Kashmir.

They said eight Covid-19 cases have been reported from Anantnag, five from Baramulla, four from Shopian, two from Pulwama and one from Kupwara.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that only 10 new patients tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of the premier institute out of 630 swab samples analysed on Tuesday.

“The samples had come from peripheral health institutions including GMC Baramulla, district hospitals of Kupwara and Shopian,” he said.

“Five of the new cases are from Zandfaran, Botengo, Kanlibagh and Kakkar Hamam villages of north Kashmir Baramulla district. Four were found positive from Hirpora Shopian while one from Gonipora Kupwara,” Dr Jan said.

He said among the new Covid-19 patients, three are minors.

According to him, all the ten Coronavirus cases have a contact history with already positive patients.

Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan said that nearly 377 samples have been analysed at CD Hospital today.

“Ten of the samples were found positive for novel Coronavirus. Eight of them are Anantnag and two belong to Pulwama district,” he said.