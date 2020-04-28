12 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Jammu region

Jammu: The number of COVID-19 active cases in Jammu region came down to 15, with 12 more patients recovering on Tuesday, officials said.

So far, 42 novel coronavirus patients have recovered in the Jammu region which has 10 districts, they said. The 12 recoveries on Tuesday were reported from Samba, Udhampur and Jammu districts of the region, the officials said.

In Samba, four COVID-19 positive cases recovered and they were discharged from hospital, they said.

In Udhampur, five more people recovered from the coronavirus infection and the number of cured patients in the district now stands at 16, the officials said.

In Jammu district, three more patients recovered and were discharged from hospital. The district recorded 26 positive cases of COVID-19, of which 18 have recovered so far, they said.

The Jammu region recorded a total 58 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, of which a 61-year-old woman from Udhampur had died, the officials said.

Doda and Poonch districts in the Jammu region have not reported any positive case of COVID-19 so far, they said.