Private hospitals to start work from Tuesday, but entry of patients only by appointment

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole has ordered resumption of health services at private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres by Tuesday except for COVID19 patients, or even those who have symptoms

of the disease. This will offer relief to thousands of patients whose medical treatment was held up since a month, when work in all private sector hospitals was suspended in wake of coronavirus spread.

In the order, issued on Saturday, the hospitals have to operate under a set of Standard Operating Procures (SOPs) to make sure that patients don’t get infected by the respiratory virus. The administrators of these institutions have to ensure that entry of patients is screened at the security gate well before the entrance in

to the premises. Any Covid-19 symptomatic found should be referred to government Covid-19 designated hospital or advised to go to such a hospital.

“All the private hospitals, diagnostic centres, dental clinics, medical shops shall start functioning within three days by following all the SOPs. Besides, the general public shall also be informed about the same through various mediums,” the order reads.

The COVID patients will continue to be treated at the designated COVID-19 hospitals. More than 450 persons have tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands of persons have been put under quarantine.

Also, only those patients will be allowed who have a prior appointment fom the hospital administration. All the

hospitals, it said, shall give wide publicity to the phone numbers and ensure that patients and visitors shall not be allowed unless they have taken appointment on phone.

The hospitals also have to operate with only 50 percent of the staff in coordination with the administration for hassle-free movement of staff members. This can help in stopping overcrowding in the premises.

Staff members have to be provided with protection gears and follow social distancing during working hours.

This is part of the government measures to remove the lockdown in a graded manner from the valley.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print