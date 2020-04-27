No sale of Miswak in Kashmir due to lockdown

Srinagar: Due to the Covid-19 lockdown there is no sale of Miswak in Srinagar city. The use of the Miswak twig is frequently advocated in the Hadith. Muslim communities across the world prefer Miswak over toothpaste in the month of Ramadan.

Miswak is sold ahead of Ramadan in most Kashmir markets. Liyaqat Ahmad, a wholesale dealer at Ranger Masjid in Srinagar’s downtown, says they are not able to sell miswak due to lockdown. “Although we have not received fresh supply but I have about 15,000 miswak available but they all lie on our shelves,” he said.

The teeth cleaning twig is always in huge demand among Muslims and its demand surges during Ramadan.

Ahmad’s estimates suggest he would sell almost more than one lakh miswaks during the month of Ramdhan.

There are many varieties of miswak. Zaytoon, Neem, Willow, Peelu were largely available in Kashmir. Neem sticks arrive from different parts of country including Rajasthan. But Zaytoon and Peelu were reaching Kashmir from Pakistan through cross-LoC trade and were in huge demand. They are known for tenderness and fragrance. But with suspension of the trade through Uri last year, entry of the popular twigs also stopped.

“But these varieties of miswak are no more available in the Valley now,” Ahmad said. “We used to witness lockdown in past but somehow we would sell our items. Either customers would call us or visit our homes but now at this time we are neither receiving any calls nor is anyone visiting us.”

Miswak is said to have many health benefits and contains a number of natural antiseptics that kill harmful microorganisms in the mouth. It contains tannic acids that protect gums from disease and aromatic oils that increase salivation.

