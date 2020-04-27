KTMF prez Yasin Khan released from Agra jail

Srinagar: KTMF President, Mohammad Yasin Khan, who was lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra was released on Monday.

Khan, who is also chairman Kashmir Economic Alliance, was among hundreds booked by the government under the Public Safety Act on the eve of abrogation of Article 370 last year.

The government on Friday revoked his PSA detention orders along with 27 others.

A KTMF office bearer told Kashmir Reader that Khan was released by the jail authorities in Agra on Monday.

The number of PSA detention orders revoked after outbreak of deadly Coronavirus has reached 170 as per reports.

More than 5000 people were detained after 5 August, 2019 when government of India annulled the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and downgraded the erstwhile state to union territory.

