Gurez valley to get fresh vegetables, essentials after half-a-year

BANDIPORA: After a gap of about six months, a cavalcade of 24 trucks carrying essential commodities was dispatched to Gurez valley. The road remained closed for several months owing to heavy snowfall in the valley.

Though the road was thrown open last week but entry and exit from the Gurez was banned as a precautionary measures to prevent transmission of Covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza said the trucks carrying essential commodities were fumigated properly before leaving and a team of doctors also conducted medical check-ups of drivers to ensure that no suspect enters the valley. He said only healthy drivers who were okayed by the doctors were allowed move towards the Gurez Valley.

The vehicles carried essential commodities including five vehicles carrying fresh vegetables, 4 diesel tankers, one tanker carrying petrol, two vehicles with LPG refills, poultry and other essential commodities.

Mirza said that the administration is trying its level best to ensure that people in Gurez valley do not face hardships owing to ban on movement of traffic on the Gurez-Bandipora road.

He said the first dispatch of cavalcade will help in easing the problems of the people.

According to him, sufficient stock of ration available in Gurez and more shall be stocked in future so that people do not face any problem.

