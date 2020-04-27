Kashmir records 27 fresh cases, J&K Covid-19 tally crosses 500

Srinagar: Kashmir recorded another spike in Covid-19 cases on Sunday after twenty-seven persons tested positive for the new virus. It took the total number of cases to 523 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, all the new Coronavirus patients are from Kashmir while no fresh Covid-19 case was reported in Jammu on Sunday.

They said one of them is an expecting mother from the Srinagar’s downtown who had contracted the virus from a Covid-19 positive neighbour.

J&K has reported six deaths so far, five from Kashmir and one from Jammu.

As per officials, 16 among the new cases were tested positive for Covid-19 at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura while 11 cases were detected at the Chest Diseases Hospital.

They said 9 of the fresh cases are from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district followed by Bandipora with 8 new cases, Baramulla (7), Srinagar (2) and Kupwara (1).

The Nodal Officer at JLNM Hospital, Dr Bilquis Shah told Kashmir Reader that one of the patients admitted to the Covid-19 hospital on Sunday is an expecting mother.

“We received two fresh Covid-19 positive patients today including a woman who is five months pregnant and a shopkeeper. Both, the patients are from Watal Kadal area of downtown,” she said.

According to her, the patients are asymptomatic and stable and have no history of travel.

“These two patients were detected during a random sampling of the red zone areas. They might have contracted the virus from a neighbour who is also Corona positive and presently admitted with us,” Dr Shah said.

The Nodal Officer said the expecting mother would be handled professionally as she may need extra care.

“Luckily she is asymptomatic and stable but she may need extra care. We are devising a policy to tackle any eventuality in her case,” She said.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that 16 new patients have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of the premier institute out of 373 samples analysed today.

“Of 8 new cases found in Bandipora district 7 belong to Gund Jahangeer village while the remaining patient is from Wusan Goshbug village,” he said.

“Five of new Covid-19 patients detected positive today in Baramulla belong to Sheeri village while two others from the district are from Kakkar Hamam and Rafiabad villages,” Dr Jan said.

Dr Jan said one of the new patients was a minor girl who is just 5-year-old and lives in Gund Jahangeer village.

He said all the new Covid-19 patients detected today have contact history of already Covid-19 positive patients.

Head of the Department Chest Medicine at CD Hospital, Dr Naveed Nazir said eleven samples were detected positive for the virus today.

“The patients belong to Anantnag and Srinagar districts,” he said.

