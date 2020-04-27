Ensure availability of essential commodities, medicines in Ramadhan: Advisor

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Sunday chaired a meeting here to assess the management of COVID-19 affairs besides supply and stock position of essential commodities in Anantnag.

The Advisor also took stock of resumption of Agriculture, Horticulture and Rural Development Department activities in the district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, SSP Anantnag, Chief Agriculture Officer Anantnag, Horticulture officers and other concerned via video conferencing.

On the occasion, the Advisor directed DC Anantnag to constitute Additional Special Teams with adequate magistracy in red zone areas of the district who will conduct field visits and surprise checks in areas and ensure that there is no violation of lockdown and social distancing is maintained at petrol pumps, banks, ATMs and grocery stores.

He said that every step must be taken to ensure the availability of essential commodities, medicines and other items during the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan especially red zone areas.

Advisor Khan said that the government has started bringing back stranded students, labourers from outside J&K for which additional screening and surveillance teams must be deployed at Jawahar Tunnel and Qazigund.

He also said that the district administration must constitute special teams for random screening of truck drivers, cleaners who remain lined up along the National Highway in the district.

The Advisor said that line departments and other agencies must maintain close coordination and adopt a pro-active approach to curb the spread of the contagion.

