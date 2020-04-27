Door-to-door health survey starts in Srinagar

Srinagar: Authorities on Monday started a door-to-door health survey in Srinagar district in a bid for better planning and response towards the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Twitter handle of the Srinagar District Administration confirmed that the survey had taken off across Srinagar.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that the house-to-house audit was indispensable for a beter planning and response vis-a-vis COVID-19.

Choudhry urged Srinagar residents to cooperate with the visiting teams for an accurate health data saying there had been sporadic reports of non-cooperation from households.

