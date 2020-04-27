Demand grows in south Kashmir for waiver of apple storage charges

Shopian: Apple growers and traders in south Kashmir are demanding waiver of charges which they are due to pay to cold storage units based at Lasipora Pulwama and Aglar Shopian.

Growers say they had an agreement to store apples for five months but they failed to sell their fruit due to the government imposed lockdown and also due to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway due to landslides and snowfall.

Bashir Ahmad Ganie, who had stored 2,000 boxes of apple at Lasipora, said that he is due to pay Rs 250 per box for storage.

“We already are facing huge losses and it costs us Rs 350 to grow and pack a 16 kilogram box of apple. When we add the storage charges, it amounts to Rs 600 per box, but the rates in the market are not beyond Rs 550,” he said.

Farooq Ahmad, an apple trader based in Shopian, said that the government or store owners should waive off at least half the storage charges.

Traders say they bought the apples at double the rates they are selling the apples for. “I think the future produce will also get affected. Once the traders sustain losses, how will they buy the next produce,” said Abdul Hameed, another trader in Shopian.

About 70,000 metric tonnes of apple are still stored in cold storages based in different industrial areas of south Kashmir.

The decline in rates amid the lockdown will lead to more losses to the indebted apple industry in Kashmir.

Director Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat couldn’t be contacted despite repeated attempts to reach him on phone.

Kashmir last year produced 23 lakh metric tonnes of apple among which 1.5 lakh metric tonnes were stored with the hope of balancing the demand and supply equations to maintain good prices in the market.