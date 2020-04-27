Airtel message creates confusion, officials clear the air

Srinagar: A message received by Airtel subscribers in Kashmir asking them to be on a 4G compatible device has created confusion, especially among those who use basic voice phones.

The text-message received from the company said that subscribers should be on a 4G compatible handset as Airtel network was upgrading to 4G from April 22.

The message reads, “Airtel network in Anantnag is getting upgraded to 4G. Effective 22-April-2020, 3G services will not be available. Whenever our 4G services resume, you should be on a 4G sim and a 4G compatible handset to enjoy our 4G speeds. Alternatively, you have an option of MNP.”

Airtel subscribers said that they are confused over the upgradation of services, while questioning how amidst the lockdown they will upgrade to a 4G handset, or avail a 4G sim.

However, a top official of Airtel told Kashmir Reader, “We’re upgrading our network in some states including J&K to 4G, where 3G bands have been changed to 4G, so that customers can avail high speed internet and better connectivity. In this regard, the 3G connectivity will not be available on phonew. The 2G services will work normally and seamlessly on all basic phones without any interruption.”

To clear the confusion, he said, the subscribers will soon receive a new text message from the company on their phones, clearing the confusion about discontinuation of 2G services. The 2G services will work as normally as they were, only 4G will be available in place of 3G services, he said.

