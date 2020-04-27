6 children among seven injured in explosion at Kulgam encounter site

Kulgam: At least seven people including six children sustained grave injuries after an unexploded device went off at the Lower-Munda Qazigund, Kulgam where three militants were killed this morning.

A police official KNO that the blast happened when a group of people were clearing debris from the house razed to the ground by the forces during the morning gunfight where three militants were killed.

“Soon after the incident, the injured were rushed to (PHC) Qazigund hospital for advanced treatment. From there, two of them were shifted to GMH Dooru for advanced treatment where their condition is stated to be stable,” he said.

Of the seven total injured, six are children including five minors. Sources said one of the injured boy has been referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Police sources said that the explosion was caused by the leftover unexploded device, more likely that of a grenade. Sources said that figure of injured may likely go up given the intensity of the blast. The report will be updated shortly as further details are awaited.