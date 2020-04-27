4 militants killed, army officer injured in Kulgam gunfight

Anantnag: Four unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces soon they fired at a patrol party of the forces injuring an army officer in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

The gunfight took place in Gudder village of Devsar area in Kulgam district at about 8 pm Sunday evening after the militants attacked a joint party of the government forces and took shelter in a nearby school.

A senior police official confirmed that four militants have been killed in the gunfight.

“There were inputs of regular militant movement in the area and acting upon the inputs the area was being patrolled regularly,” the official said, adding that the joint patrol party came under an attack by the militants Sunday evening leaving an army officer injured.

He, the official said, was shot in the leg and has been evacuated to the hospital.

“The militants holed up in the school were cordoned off. They were asked to surrender but they continued firing. The fire was retaliated and all four militants were gunned down,” the police official said.

He said that a combing operation was going on in the area while this report was being filed.

“The bodies of the militants have been retrieved and their identifies are being ascertained,” the official said.

