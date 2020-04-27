4 gamblers arrested with Rs 80,000 stake money in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested four gamblers in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and recovered a stake money of Rs 80,000 from their possession.
An FIR under relevant sections of law has also been registered against the arrested gamblers at Police Post Shadipora, the official twitter handle of SSP Ganderbal said.
