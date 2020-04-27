3 militants killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter: Army spokesperson

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and government forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, leaving three militants dead, a defence spokesman said.

The encounter broke out after the militants fired upon a patrolling party of the government forces at Lower Munda in Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the government forces retaliated, which triggered the gunfight.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that three militants have been killed in the joint operation at Lower Munda so far adding the operation was still on.