Sopore man falls from tree in Handwara village, dies

Baramulla: A youth died after falling down from a poplar tree in Younso area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Dar Son of Abdul Ahad Dar a resident of Dokabal Sopore.

He was later shifted to nearby hospital where the doctors he declared him bought dead.

While the body has been handed over to his family after legal formalities, police have registered a case into the incident and investigation has been started into the matter.

