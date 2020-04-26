SKUAST-K celebrates World Veterinary Day

Srinagar : To celebrate the World Veterinary Day, SK University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology held a series of online programmes, webinars and student competitions. The World Veterinary Day is commemorated to honour the contributions of veterinarians to the health of animals and society every year on the last Saturday of April from last 20 years. The theme of the day for the year 2020 was ‘Environmental Protection for Improving Animal and Human Health’.

To celebrate the day, University’s Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Shuhama in collaboration with World Bank- ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for IDP-SKUAST-K held a number of online programmes, including lecture series of webinars, students essay writing competition, debate, poster making and photography competition during the ongoing week. Academicians, experts and renowned veterinarians conducted the webinars on this year’s Veterinary Day theme and related topics. Vice-Chancellor of SKUASTK, Prof Nazeer Ahmed chaired the concluding function, and Prof Shane Maloney of the University of Western Australia, Perth, Prof David Brender of CDC, USA and Prof ML Madan, Ex-Deputy General ICAR delivered online lectures. Dean FVSc Prof MA Pal and Prof MAA Siddiqui, Dean Students Welfare co-chaired the session. Dr ZA Pampori conducted the proceedings and Prof Azmat Alam Khan announced the winners of the competitions. The vice-chancellor in his address stressed on the veterinary scientists of the university to give focus on the research of zoonosis, which deals with transmission of diseases from animals to humans, besides other public health issues, climate change and environment.

The lecture webinars were also held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in which Prof Shakeel Ramshooo, Head Geo-informatics Department of Kashmir University; Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Director Planning and Monitoring, SKUAST-K; Prof MAA Siddiqui, Dean Students Welfare; Prof MT Banday, Heads Division of Livestock, SKUAST-K; Dr Maroof Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Research, Sheep Husbandry Department, Kashmir and many others delivered special talks on different topics. In the student webinar, 14 students participated each delivering a 4-minute online presentation on a topic related to the theme, ‘Environmental Protection for Improving Animal and Human Health’. Aneesa Haleem of BVSc first year won the first prize in the contest, while as Mehnaz Qayoom of first year and Shifa Qayoom of third year won second and third prize respectively.

Ayemand Qamri of second year, Sibra Tariq of first year and Syed Tabindah of second year were awarded consolation prize. In photography, Rashid Lateef, an intern, Amir Khalil of BVSc forth year, Farkhanda of MVSc won first, second and third prize respectively. Nazish Kirmani and Akeel Yousuf both PhD scholars were given consolations prizes. Azher Mehmood of third year, IrfanAhad Dar, an intern and Muzaina Zia of second year got the first, second and third position in the quiz programme. Raja Farhan of third year and Mursaleen Rashid, an intern were awarded consolation prizes. In poster making Azher M Poswal of third year, Syed Tabindah of second year and Sayima Akhtar of MVSc won first, second and third position respectively. Mohammad Shahbaz Sholar of third year and Danish Rashid of MVSc were given consolation prizes. In slogan contest, Himairah of fourth year, Taiba Rariq of third year, Ejaz Rasool Dar of MVSc won the first, secon and third prize respectively. Danish Rashid of MVSc, Tanzeel-ul-Islam and Fatima Khatoon of third year, Nazish Kirmani a PhD scholar got the consolation prizes.