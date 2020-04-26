Recovering from COVID-19 no way a risk-free certificate: DAK

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Sunday said that recovering from COVID-19 was in “no way an immunity passport or a risk-free certificate that a patient cannot get A second infection and ignore public health advice”.

DAK President Dr Suhail Naik said in a statement that different studies carried out across the world have revealed that a large chunk of symptomatic patients don’t mount significant antibody responses to Covid-19 infection at this point in time.

Although the studies show that people who have recovered from infection have antibodies to the virus, “However, some of these people have very low levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood, suggesting that cellular immunity may also be critical for recovery, ” he said.

“Therefore recovering from COVID-19 is in no way an “immunity passport” or a “risk-free certificate” that a patient cannot get A second infection and ignore public health advice,” the DAK President said.

Dr Suhail that advocating use of such certificates to allow such persons to lower the guard of public health measures may, therefore, increase the risks of continued transmission.

He advised recovered patients to follow all the public health measures of handwashing, social distancing, mask for all and learn cough sneezing etiquette religiously.

DAK appealed people that it was not easy to win the fight against the Coronavirus without their active participation.

The statement also urged people living in red zones to strictly follow the guidelines in order to prevent the disease transmission.

The association further said that the response towards COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir was “appropriate” and the healthcare workers were combating the deadly virus with “optimal use of limited resources”.