Police books 19 persons for defying government orders in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Acting tough against the violators of government prohibitory orders, police in a series of actions have arrested 19 persons in Sub Division Sadder, Srinagar. Thirteen persons were arrested in the jurisdiction of PS Sadder for defying orders.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at PS Sadder and further investigations into the cases have been initiated. In the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajbagh, six persons have been arrested for defying government orders. In this regard, a case FIR number 33/2020 stands registered in PS Rajbagh and further investigation has been initiated. In Sopore, Police have seized 04 vehicles for defying Govt orders issued u/s 144 CrPC over COVID-19 in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sopore.

Police have once again requested the general public to follow the restrictions imposed by Government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and those who are violating the restriction orders will be dealt strictly.