LG greets people on Ramadhan

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has greeted the people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadhan and hoped that this auspicious period would be a harbinger of peace, amity, brotherhood, progress, and prosperity in J&K.
In a message, the Lt. Governor said that the holy month of Ramzan is a period dedicated to fasting, service, and prayers and it underscores the values of austerity, patience, tolerance, and self-restraint which are imperative in practicing social distancing and mitigating the spread of infection in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lt. Governor hoped that “this holy month of Ramazan will bind us all together and spread peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the Union territory and our nation.”
