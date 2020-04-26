KTMF president among 28 persons booked under PSA released

Srinagar: Tye government on Friday evening revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) detention orders of 28 persons lodged in prisons within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Home department has revoked PSA detentions of 21 persons lodged in different jails outside J&K and seven others in Central Jail Srinagar, according to KNO.

The prominent figure in the list includes Muhammad Yasin Khan, who heads Kashmir Economic Alliance and Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Federation (KTMF). Khan was detained by the J&K administration following the removal of special status to the state under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two UTs.

Apart from others, the detention orders of two close associates of Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone have also been revoked. Ahead of abrogation of Article 370, police also rounded up activists of NC, PDP, PC from different parts of Kashmir. After outbreak of deadly coronavirus, J&K government has revoked detention orders of 170 persons lodged in J&K, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana jails.

As per mechanism worked out by the government, the revocation orders of all detainees have been sent to Home departments and director generals of police of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for issuing directions to police to enable their transit in respective jurisdictions.

The concerned deputy commissioners in Kashmir have been directed to issue necessary passes to family members of detainees along with vehicle passes for to and fro movement to prisons in Uttar Pradesh.

After abrogation of Article 370 by BJP-led government, the government detained more than 5000 people including three former Chief Ministers and mainstream politicians. Of them, more than 300 were shifted outside J&K and lodged in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana jails

