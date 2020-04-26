JKSLSA helpline, creative activity forum receives overwhelming response

JAMMU: The initiative of Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (JKSLSA) to set up helpline and creative activity forum for youngsters to enhance their artistic instincts and help them during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown has received an overwhelming response. The step was launched under the patronage of Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal and Executive Chairman JKSLSA, Justice Rajesh Bindal. In this regard, JKSLSA began collaboration with Directorates of School Education Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh to form a creative activity forum, ‘ACTIVITY KARO NA’ to engage the children in constructive activities during the lockdown period. A number of students in the age group of 03-06 years exhibited their artistic skills by submitting paintings, selfcomposed poems on the topic ‘Save the Planet’. The students in the age bracket of 07-10 years submitted posters, short stories and slogans on the topic ‘Advantages of Lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic’ or ‘COVID-19 Hygiene Practices’. Moreover, students in the age group of 11-15 years submitted photographs and articles and slogans on the topic ‘Preservation of Rich Heritage of our Composite Culture’.

The JKSLSA said it has received 706 entries so far. Sensing multifarious problems being confronted by youngsters amidst lockdown, JKSLSA launched helpline to address the queries of youngsters relating to their educational guidance, e-learning, general knowledge about art galleries and world museums in addition to counselling related to their intellectual and physical wellbeing. The helpline is being manned by six secretaries of DLSAs: Naushad Ahmad Khan(9622283677), Sandeep Kour (9419223000), Noor Mohammad( 9419005744), Khursheed- ul-Islam(9419092103), Spalzes Angmo (9419341131) and Tsewang Phuntsog (9419978757). Since the launch of the helpline on April 16, 2020, a total of 3692 calls involving 6696 youngsters were received till 24 April, 2020. Out of these calls, 962 pertained to academics, 1959 to e-learning, 02 to sports and co-curricular activities, 36 to psychological issues and 733 pertained to issues of general wellbeing. Moreover, various links created by Directorates of School Education of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for online learning are being flashed through SMS service by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.