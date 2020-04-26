J&K orders relaxation for shops with low footfall

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday issued instructions for reopening of shops in residential areas amid the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown day after the Ministry of Home Affairs’ permission.

An order issued by Chief Secretary J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam, who is also the Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, allowed reopening of all shops except eateries, cinema halls, malls restaurants and similar public places involving gatherings in rural areas of J&K.

Shops and establishments in single brand and mukti brand malls will remain closed in rural areas for now, the order said.

Similar instructions have been issued for urban areas where all standalone shops and those in neighbourhood and residential complexes have been allowed to reopen except eateries and other public places.

Malls and commercial bazaars in urban areas too will remain closed for now. However selected shops selling essentials including groceries, fruits, vegetables and bakeries will be allowed to continue operations.

The Chief Secretary has asked local authorities to make arrangements with regard to timing for which the establishments will remain open and ensure social distancing.

The Saturday’s order by J&K government has been issued in pursuance to the MHA guidelines over reopening if shops in residential areas amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown aimed at preventing the disease transmission.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print