District Administration Bandipora distributes 2.20 lac masks

BANDIPORA: In order to ensure universal mask usage for the the safety of general public, amid Corona virus pandemic, Bandipora Administration has distributed 2.20 lac masks among the citizens of the district. The district administrations is aiming to provide mask to the whole population and for this purpose services of Self Help Groups and local artisans have been hired to meet the target of 4 lac masks. Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, said that every citizen of the district will be provided a mask as it is mandatory to wear one. He said administration has started manufacturing masks and targets to produce and distribute 4 lakh masks. He said so far 2.20 lac masks have been distributed by the Department of Rural Development in rural areas of the district.

He added that 3.08 lac masks have been received at the District Store so far and masks are being distributed by the field staff of the RDD, prioritizing the Red Zones. The Deputy Commissioner said that the administration has roped in hundreds of local entrepreneur, selfhelp groups (SHGs) for the mass production of masks in the district to achieve the target of producing of 4 lac masks at earliest. He said that the masks are made under the set guidelines and all the raw material is being provided to the SHGs for the production of the same. Assistant Commissioner Revenue who is looking after the COVID- 19 preventive measures, said rapid production, distribution and outreach of masks is being ensured so as to achieve universal mask usage in the district. He said that for this purpose the Department is utilizing the services of local tailoring shops, Self Help Groups of SRLM, KVIB and community participation including PRIs. He said the masks are being provided as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19.