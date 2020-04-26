Deputy Mayor monitors sanitization works at Lal Chowk, Raj Bagh, Ikhrajpora

SRINAGAR: Continuing sanitization work, a team of workers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) equipped with protective gears and specialized machines today sanitized various areas in Lal Chowk, Raj Bagh and Ikhrajpora.

On the occasion, sanitization chemical mixture was sprayed in the lanes, bye lanes and main roads in these areas. Under the directions of Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu, the sanitization drive was monitored by Deputy Mayor, Parvaiz Ahmed Qadri who was accompanied by Chairman Health and Sanitation, Tanveer Hussain Pathan, Corporator Lal Chowk, Wajahat Hussain Jan, Corporator Raj Bagh, Shaheena Bhat, Corporator Ikhrajpora, Ghulam Nabi Bhat and concerned ward officers.

Deputy Mayor informed that extensive sanitization drive is being carried in Srinagar with an aim to break the chain of transmission of COVID 19.