Darbar Move: Div Com visits secretariat to inspect preparations

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, on Saturday visited Civil Secretariat, Srinagar to inspect preparations and other measures, on spot, against current COVID-19 situation, for the upcoming Durbar Move which will partially open on May 4.

He entered the building through decontamination tunnel and directed concerned to ensure that every person enters the Civil Secretariat through sanitizing tunnels.

He visited various sections of the secretariat building and inquired about the status of renovation works.

Later, Divisional Commissioner chaired a high level meeting at meeting hall of Civil Secretariat to review fool proof arrangements in and around the premises besides measures against Corona virus infection.

The meeting was informed that repairing, painting, whitewashing, landscaping and other works in and around the premises are going on at full pace.

Pole directed the concerned departments to ensure that the renovation and repair work at Civil Secretariat and in all government residential quarters is completed well in time besides facilities like potable water, power, ration, sanitation and other measures are made available and thermal screening counters at premises and related offices are installed. R&B department will ensure to repair all roads leading to the Secretariat and other related offices at an earliest.

For distribution of movement passes to Move employees, District Administration will deploy ADC Srinagar at the premises to issue colour coded passes.

In view of current COVID-19 pandemic situation, threadbare discussion was held regarding sensitization, installation of COVID-19 screening kiosks and regarding fumigation of vehicles of employees, in and around Civil Secretariat and its related offices and in accommodations of Move employees.

The Divisional Commissioner directed health department to install adequate number of Covid-19 screening kiosks at Civil Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, High Court, old Secretariat, A G office and other Darbar-Move related offices. The department will also place Corona virus sampling facilities at Dispensary in the premises.

He directed Estates department to place sanitizers and masks at important locations of the premises besides ensure distribution of free masks at main entry gate on daily basis to the visitors. The department will prioritize the accommodations for move employees at green zones.

SMC will conduct fumigation drive on daily basis in the premises and other Move related offices besides in SRTC vehicles which are dedicated for the Darbar employees.

To ensure social distancing, Pole directed Estates department to deploy sufficient staff in the premises. SRTC will board minimum number of commuters in a vehicle for daily transportation and all seats will be properly marked for sitting purposes to ensure Social Distancing.

The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed fool proof security arrangement in and around the secretariat besides in residential quarters.

He stressed the officers to keep close vigil and maintain close coordination to ensure hassle free shifting of Darbar-Move to the summer capital city.

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Additional Commissioner, Kashmir Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Chief Engineer, KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad Dar, DIG Police, M Saleem, VC SDA, Vikas Kundal, Directors of FCSCA & Floriculture, Chief Engineers of R&B and I&FC, Joint Commissioner SMC, GM SRTC, Deputy Director, Estates Mohammad Aslam, Superintending Engineers of PHE &UEED, Executive Engineer, Estates Division, Senior Police Officers and other concerned officials representing various departments accompanied the Divisional Commissioner.