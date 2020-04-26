All health services to resume in Kashmir

Govt and pvt hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres, CHCs, PHCs, SDHs ordered to resume work

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole has directed all district administrators and the Health Directorate to resume the functioning of non-Covid19 hospitals and health centres, including private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and diagnostic centres.

“All the non-Covid hospitals, Sub District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres shall function normally after following SOPs and the public shall be informed through the available media regarding the same,” reads the order by the Divisional Commissioner.

Ever since the Covid19 scare and the subsequent lockdown, the government had declared a kind of health emergency in anticipation of a surge in Covid-19 positive cases. This presumption was based on how the health care systems in other countries were overwhelmed by the pandemic.

However, only about 450 Covid-19 cases have been detected in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

When health centres and hospitals were closed, helpline numbers were issued to contact in case of medical help or emergency. The Srinagar administration also set up a call centre for patients, as OPD in most of the hospitals was not functional.

Now, the government will restart work at all the non-Covid hospitals. Pole has directed private hospitals, nursing homes, private clinics, and diagnostic centres in the valley to resume work while following the necessary protocol.

The hospitals will have to work strictly under standard operating procedures (SOPs). Health workers will have be given protective gear.