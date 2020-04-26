2 more militants killed in Kulgam encounter, toll 4

Srinagar: Two more militants have been killed in the ongoing encounter with government forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district taking the toll to four, police said.

The encounter started this evening at Asthal village of Kulgam district.

The Twitter handle of the Kashmir Zone Police said that two more militants had been killed in the gunfight while the operation was still on.

Earlier, the police confirmed the killing of only two militants in the encounter while two were said to be trapped at the time.

Police and government forces have been deployed at the site in strength.

