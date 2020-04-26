2 militants killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: Two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter with government forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district police have said.

The encounter started this evening at Asthal village of Kulgam district.

The Twitter handle of the Kashmir Zone Police said that two militants had been killed in the gunfight while as many militants were still trapped at the gunfight site.

Police and government forces have been deployed at the site in strength.

