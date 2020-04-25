Youth arrested for ‘abusive, threatening’ content on facebook

Srinagar: Police on Saturday arrested a social media user in Srinagar for allegedly using abusive language and threatening comment on the virtual platform.

The accused, identified as Tawseef Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad a resident of Padshahi Bagh Tilwanpora had opened a Facebook account by the name “Rancho Khan” and was tracked by Ganderbal Police, a police statement said.

The accused has been shifted to Police station Ganderbal where an FIR has also been registered against him.

