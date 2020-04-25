Two militants killed, abducted policeman rescued in south Kashmir

Anantnag: Two unidentified militants were killed and a policeman was injured in a shootout that took place while the militants were trying to escape after abducting a policeman from Arwini area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The abducted policeman was rescued by the government forces well in time.

The incident took place at about 8:30 PM Friday evening.

As per police reports militants barged into the home of a police constable, Sartaj Ahmad Itto, in Shirpora area of Frisal in Kulgam district.

“They abducted him on gunpoint and were fleeing in a car when they were intercepted by a joint team of security forces in Kharpora area of Arwini, which falls within the jurisdiction of Anantnag district,” a senior police official from the area said.

He said that the militants were asked to stop but they tried to flee the spot while they kept firing.

“The fire was returned and both the militants were killed,” the official said, adding that the police constable was rescued safe and sound.

Bodies of the militants have been retrieved and identities were being ascertained while this report was being filed.

A similar abduction was carried out by militants late Thursday evening in Vehil area of Shopian. The abducted policeman in Shopian was however released in a couple of hours.