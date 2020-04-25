Sixth COVID-19 related death in J&K

Srinagar: An elderly man from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, who was tested positive for Covid-19, died on Saturday at SKIMS Medical College-Hospital, Bemina.

A resident of Tangmarg area the deceased was admitted to SKIMS Bemina hospital on April 13 with many co-morbidities including hypertension, a health official told Kashmir Reader.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Shifa Deva said the deceased breathed his last today morning after his condition deteriorated suddenly.

J&K has reported six deaths so far related to novel Coronavirus. The first death due to the Coronavirus was reported on March 26 and the fifth on April 17.