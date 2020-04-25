Six minors among 20 new Covid-19 patients in Kashmir

Srinagar: Twenty more persons tested positive for novel Coronavirus in Kashmir on Friday taking the total number of cases to 454 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, all the fresh Coronavirus patients were found positive for the new Virus at the virology lab of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

They said, nine persons from Bandipora, five from Shopian, four from Kupwara and two from Baramulla district tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday.

J&K has reported five deaths so far, four from Kashmir and one from Jammu while 92 persons have recovered from the disease.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that 20 new patients tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of SKIMS out of 395 swab samples analysed on Friday.

“Most of the samples had come from peripheral health institution including GMC Baramulla,” he said.

According to him, the highest number of positive cases belong to Gund Qaiser village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

He said six of the new Covid-19 patients are minors including four girls from Shopian, Kupwara and Tangmarg.

Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan said all the samples tested at Chest Diseases Hospital were found negative for the novel Coronavirus.

“We have tested at least 145 samples of Covid-19 suspects at CD Hospital today and all of them were found clear from the virus,” he said.

The samples had been received from four districts including Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag.

