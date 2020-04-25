Shepherd killed by lightning in Rajouri



Jammu: A 30-year-old man was killed when he was struck by lightning in a forest area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Saturday.

Sajjad Hussain was grazing his sheep and goats in the forest adjoining his Pangai village in Thanamandi area when the incident took place, the official said.

He died on the spot after being hit by the lightning on Friday evening, the official said, adding that the body of the deceased was later handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.