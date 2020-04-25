Restrictions intensified in Red zones villages of Anantnag

ANANTNAG: As prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, Disaster Management Act, and the Epidemic Disease Act are already in place in the district, the District Magistrate, Anantnag reiterated that no inward and outward movement of any person from the red zones villages should be allowed and the people should stay in their homes to ensure complete lockdown as restrictions have been intensified.intensify

“The area has become more vulnerable as far as further transmission of the COVID-19 virus is concerned, hence is has become imperative to take stringent precautionary measures by declaring concerned villages as red zones and adjoining villages as buffer zone,” the DM said.

This entails complete restriction of vehicular movement toward the red zone villages, accept the vehicles carrying essential commodities for the inhabitants of such villages, he added.

DM directed the officials concerned to ensure supply of essential commodities as per laid down protocols in the villages covering both local residents and outside labourers, and warned of stern action against anyone trying to violate the orders.

The authorities have reiterated that violations will invoke relevant sections of IPC and stringent action shall be initiated under section 269 IPC ( unlawfully or negligently doing something which is likely to spread infection of any dangerous disease to life) , section 270 IPC ( malignant act likely to spread infection of dangerous disease to life), section 271 IPC (knowingly disobeying any quarantine rule) and section 188 IPC ( for disobeying any Government orders.

Meanwhile on the directions of DM, Additional District Magistrate Anantnag, Syed Yasir Kubrvi, today visited the red zone areas of Nowgam, Pushroo and Sombruna to assess the observance of lockdown and to take stock of supply of essentials.

The Administrator, Red zone, DFO, Anantnag, Tehsildar Shangus and SDPO Achabal were accompanying him. He directed the concerned Tehsildar to register FIRs against the lockdown violators in red zone areas.