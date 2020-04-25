KCCI hails revocation of PSA against Yasin Khan

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday welcomed the J&K government’s decision to revoke the Public Safety Act against business leader Mohammad Yasin Khan.

“It is a welcome step especially on the first day of Ramadan. The whole Kashmir Inc welcomes it,” KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq said here.

Ashiq said the business leaders had raised the issue of Khan’s detention with the Union Home minister and Finance minister.

He also said that KCCI demands the release of all other persons who are under the detention since August last year.

“We demand the release of all others in view of the COVID-19 as well as the holy month of Ramadan, especially of the Bar association Kashmir president Mian Abdul Qayoom due to his ill-health,” Ashiq said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) against 28 persons in different jails within and outside the Union territory.

Khan, who heads Kashmir Traders and Manufacturing Federation (KTMF) and Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), also figured in the list.

Hundreds of people, including mainstream and separatist leaders, were detained in August last year as the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.