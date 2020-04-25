Kashmir records sixth Covid-19 death with highest single-day positive cases 

Srinagar: Kashmir recorded sixth Covid-19 death and saw massive jump of positive cases as 42 more persons tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Saturday taking the total cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 496, officials said.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to six after an elderly man infected with the virus died at SKIMS Medical College hospital on Saturday morning.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Shifa Deva told Kashmir Reader that the deceased aged 72 belonged to Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

“He was coronavirus positive and was admitted to the hospital on April 13 with co-morbidities including hypertension,” she said.

“We have shifted his body to the native village as per the protocol. He will buried in a low key manner as instructed by the WHO and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” she said.

The government spokesperson Rohit Kansal announced that 40 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir out of 1071 samples tested in the 24 hours.

“Finally J&K breaks the 1000 test barrier- 1071 samples tested in the last 24 hours. But that also means more positives- so 40 new cases today- all from Kashmir.,” he said.

“Total positive cases now 496. Jammu-57 Kashmir-437. An unfortunate death too; total deaths now 6,” he added.

Nodal Officer at GMC Srinagar Dr M Saleem Khan told Kashmir Reader that 28 persons tested positive for the new virus at CD Hospital out of 459 samples tested since Friday evening.

“Of new cases, 23 are from various villages of Anantnag district while five are from Srinagar,” he said.

In SKIMS Soura, of 431 samples tested at the Virology lab of the institute 14 were found positive.

“Most of them are from Bandipora district while other cases are from Baramulla and Shopian districts,” he said.