J&K govt revokes PSA detention of KTMF prez Yasin Khan

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir government on Friday evening revoked Public Safety Act (PSA) detention orders of 28 persons languishing in different jails.

Among them is also KTMF President, Mohammad Yasin Khan.

Highly placed sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that Home department has revoked PSA detention orders of 28 persons languishing in UP and J&K jails.

Of them, 22 are lodged in UP jails and six in Kashmir prisons, they said, adding that prominent business leader Muhammad Yasin Khan,who heads Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturing Federation (KTMF), also figures in the list, sources said.

Two close associates of Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Gani Lone also figure in the list, sources disclosed.

Post abrogation of Article 370, PC workers from different parts of north Kashmir were also detained under the PSA by the authorities, they said.

With this development, the number of PSA detention orders revoked after outbreak of deadly coronavirus has reached 170.

More than 5000 people were detained after 5th August, 2019 when BJP-led Central revoked the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and imposed curfew in the region—(KNO)