J&K govt rechristens PHE I&FC as ‘Jal Shakti Department’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially renamed Public Health Engineering and Irrigation and Flood Control (PHE I&FC) Department as ‘Jal Shakti Department’.

An order issued in this regard by Additional Secretary General Administration Department, Rohit Sharma on Friday, also garv sanction to the rechristened department at Serial 27-A in the First Schedule of the J&K Government Business rules.

The Friday’s order was issued in pursuance of the Administrative Council decision of February 5.

