Four gamblers arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police on Saturday arrested four gamblers in Srinagar and recovered a stake money of Rs 22600 from their possession.

The accused identified as Taimur Ahmad Sheikh resident of Sir Syed Abad Bemina, Mohammad Shafi Shah resident of Gousia Colony Bemina, Hilal Ahmad Bazaz and Gulzar Ahmad Dar both residents of Rampora Chattabal were arrested by a joint police party from Police Station Parimpora and Police Post Qamarwari in a raid in the gambling site following an input.

An FIR relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Parimpora.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print