COVID-19 pandemic: MHA eases lockdown restrictions, allows shops in residential areas to re-open

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs on has eased COVID-19 restrictions further by allowing shops in residential areas to re-open for people.

An order issued by the Home Secretary MHA on Friday allowed shops established under the Shops and Establishments Act in residential and market complexes to re-open.

Multi brand and single brand malls will however remain closed for now, the MHA order said.

Furthermore, 50 percent workforce at the shops allowed to re-open in residential areas have been asked to wear masks and social distancing at the establishments has also been made mandatory.

Neighborhood shops and standalone shops have also been allowed to re-open with the MHA asking them to follow similar precations.

Earlier, the government allowed re opening of essential services including bookshops to re-open amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The latest directions were passed after the MHA amended the related provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

