COVID-19 cases cross 400 mark in Kashmir as 40 more test positive

Srinagar: The number of COVID-19 cases in Kashmir valley has crossed the 400 mark with 40 new cases reported by the valley on Saturday.

The number of cases reported by Kashmir has jumped to 437 while Jammu has reported 57 cases so far, government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted this afternoonafternoon adding that a total of 494 cases had been reported in J&K so far.

An elderly man from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district succumbed to the disease this morning making him the sixth in J&K to have died due to the disease.

Kansal said that a total of 1071 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours.

