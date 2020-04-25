19 booked for defying lockdown orders in Srinagar

Srinagar : Police on Saturday booked nineteen individuals in Srinagar for defying the prevailing restrictions for preventing COVID-19 spread even four vehicles were seized in north Kashmir for similar violations.

A police statement said that thirteen persons were arrested within the jurisdiction of Police Station Sadder Sadder and six in that of Police Station Rajbagh.

Cases under relevant laws have been registered at both the police stations, it added.

In Sopore, Police have seized four vehicles for defying restriction orders issued under section 144 CrPC in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 transmission.

Police have requested the general public to follow the restrictions imposed by government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and warned that violations will be dealt with strictly.