Withdraw cases against journalists: Soz

Srinagar: Former Union Minister Prof Saifuddin Soz on Thursday expressed concern over the harassment of three journalists and demanded cases against them be withdrawn.

“What Gowhar Geelani, Masrat Zehra and Peerzada Ashiq have reported, falls within their professional duties. All the three journalists seem to have performed their professional duties and the FIRs will not stand test in any court of law or even before the Press Council of India,” he said in a statement.

“Can a photo shoot of a funeral procession by Masrat Zehra, for instance, make her liable to be punished under law?” Soz questioned. “One expected encouragements to these journalists for performing their duties, even in these hard times of Covid-19.”

The J&K administration should have appreciated the fact that these journalists were performing their duties while they face many hardships in the field, he added.

“I urge the UT government to withdraw the FIRs and invite the media representatives for a discussion on the situation,” he added.