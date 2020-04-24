Police has highest regards for press freedom: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that police always maintains highest regards for the freedom of press and only one journalist was questioned about the “journalistic work.”

While referring to the he said that before making such broad generalisations people should ascertain the facts.

Kumar said that only one journalist has been questioned about a journalistic work and only one FIR for instigating people for violence has been filed in an encounter in Shopian at police station Anantnag.

“Remaining two persons have not been booked for any journalistic work of theirs but because of the reason that they have posted explicitly seditious, incendiary and incriminating texts on social media, challenging sovereignty and integrity of India and attempting to instigate people for violence,” the handout said.

It said that one of the journalists also met him along with three to four members of Kashmir Press Club Srinagar and accepted the mistake claiming ignorance of the relevant law and assured not to repeat the same in future. “The IGP assured that an impartial investigation will take place,” it added.

It said regarding the other journalist, who has been booked there are written complaints as he has exposed life of some peaceful and law abiding citizens to grave risk by posting incriminating and provocative adjectives against them on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

It said that the content of these specific complaints discloses a criminal act and law will take its course and the written complaints against this individual will be investigated as mandated by law. “The IGP also reiterated that J&K Police has always maintained highest regard for freedom of press. Media persons and other relevant organisations are expected to issue statements only after ascertaining the facts,” it added.