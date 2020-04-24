Kashmir students who completed quarantine in Rajasthan arrive in Srinagar 

SRINAGAR: Another batch of Kashmiri students who were halted for more than a month at various locations in the country arrived in Srinagar on Friday.

The students have been airlifted from Rajastan’s Jaisalmer where they were under quarantine since their arrival from Iran on March 14. They were tested and declared negative.

An official at Srinagar Airport told Kashmir Reader that the students about 52 in number have been sent to their homes after their arrival. The first batch of students have arrived on April 21 and sent to their homes after screening.

They are are part of about 300 students airlifted by the Government of India (GoI) from Iran after the virus outbreak. Their quarantine period had come to an end in first week of April but due the lockdown delayed their arrival.